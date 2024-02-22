VP Sara awards Appa, other rescue dogs

Appa alongside his handler Coast Guard (CG) PO2 Alfie Baba received a bronze cross medal.

Appa stood out as a symbol of hope and strength amid the incident, following his discovery of the three-year-old girl beneath the rubble for more than 60 hours at Zone 1, Barangay Masara, Maco in Davao de Oro on February 9.

During the event held at the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) on Wednesday, February 21, Duterte gave heartfelt thanks to all the K9 teams and their handlers for their selfless dedication to saving lives.