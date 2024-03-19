Arta-EastMin boosts enforcement of ease of doing business

The Anti-Red Tape Authority-Eastern Mindanao (Arta-EastMin) has strengthened the security of law enforcement agencies in the Davao Region to implement the Ease of Doing Business Law and address other red tape issues in the area.

Engr. Rhuelo Aradanas, regional chief of Arta-Eastern Mindanao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, March 18, 2024, at SM Ecoland that the inspection and validation of the offices of other government agencies in Davao and the Soccsksargen region are still ongoing.

“There are some government offices that are not compliant, but kami po ay gumagabay sa kanila, binibigyan po natin sila ng orientation when it comes to ease of doing business at tsaka re-engineering plan nila (There are some government offices that are not compliant, but we are guiding them and giving them orientation when it comes to ease of doing business and also their re-engineering plan),” he said.

Some of the areas that are compliant in the Davao Region are Davao City, Panabo City, and Tagum City. The office said that they are trying to reach some of the far-flung areas in the Davao Region since they are still focusing on Soccsksargen.

Arta-Eastern Mindanao lawyer Lord Anthony Pusod said that some of the challenges for municipalities and provinces are the unstable internet connection, but cities and urban areas no longer have difficulty complying with the Ease of Doing Business.

He added that during their entrapment operations, two total cases have been recorded by the office since 2022 in the Davao Region alone. In a week, not less than two people visit Arta office to file their complaints in the delay of processing other complaints are graft and corruption.

Meanwhile, according to the agency, the penalties against those who violate the law are one to six years of imprisonment, or a fine of not less than P500,000, and forfeiture of retirement benefits but not exceeding P2 million.

Aradanas then expressed that they will focus more on regulatory offices, agencies such as the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), or offices that directly serve the people.

Arta was established in accordance with Section 17 of Republic Act No. 11032. It is the government organization tasked with managing and enforcing the anti-red tape law, as well as monitoring and ensuring compliance with the national anti-red tape policy and ease of doing business law in the country. RGP



