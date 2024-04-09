Baste to personally bring athletes to Cebu for ‘Palaro’

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte said he will personally accompany the athletes who qualified for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 to Cebu City.

"Ubanon tamo didto, ihatod tamo didto sa Cebu. Practice lang mo, focus lang mo. Kahibaw man mo musakripisyo (I will accompany you there, I will deliver you there to Cebu. Just go on practicing, focusing. I know you know how to sacrifice)," he said during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) meet, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Davao City-University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP-Mindanao) Sports Complex at UPMin’s Mintal campus.

Duterte added that athletes should not be afraid to lose since this is the essence of sports and that by losing, they will know how to deal with the reality of life. He reminded those who won to remain humble because they will not always remain in the spotlight.

"In the face of any adversity magkina-unsa man inyuhang pangaon ug inyong malampasan ang inyong ginaatubang karon (In the face of any adversity and whatever may come your way you will overcome it)," he said.

Meanwhile, Department of Education-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo said he is thankful to Duterte for taking on the challenge of leading the delegation for the Palarong Pambansa this July 2024. He then expressed enthusiasm for placing a higher ranking in the national games than in 2023.

“We are forecasting an upward trend sa inyung lahat simulan natin ang paghahanda, ituloy natin ang laban (We are forecasting an upward trend, so to all of you, let us be ready and continue the fight),” he said.

During the closing ceremony, the athletes who will be competing in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City were announced. Several categories, such as measurable sports, are still to be sent to the sports central office for the national ranking.

Also, the winners of the cleanest and greenest delegations, best in saludo, and most disciplined delegations were given plaques. Trophies were given to the top five performing divisions in the elementary and high school categories. RGP



