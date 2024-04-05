Davao

Over 5K delegates recorded during Davraa 2024 opening

Bemedaled Dabawenyo athletes lead the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremonies of the Davao Region Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the DC-UP Sports Complex, UP Mindanao, Davao City on Monday evening, April 1, 2024.
Bemedaled Dabawenyo athletes lead the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremonies of the Davao Region Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the DC-UP Sports Complex, UP Mindanao, Davao City on Monday evening, April 1, 2024.Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot/SunStar Photo

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) recorded a total of 5,244 delegates including student-athletes and coaches during the opening of the 2024 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet at the Davao City-University of Philippines - Mindanao (DC-UPMin) Sports Complex in its Mintal Campus on Monday, April 1.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has deployed 314 personnel to ensure the safety of athletes and delegates on the first day of the sports tournament.

To recall, the PSSO deployed 14,966 integrated security personnel for the whole duration of the event. These personnel are currently assigned to 17 billeting quarters in the city and 44 playing venues.

Angel Sumagaysay, deputy head of the Public Safety Security Command Center (PSSCC) revealed that they are focusing more on the security of the general conduct of Davraa 2024.

Athletes are prohibited from leaving their headquarters without their coaches and they are also not permitted to buy goods and any items from the vendors inside the school.

The official also urged the cooperation of the delegates for the successful run of the sports competition. 

"Sa kadaghan nato karon, kailangan nato og tabang... dili lang Dabawenyos pero tanan-tanan. Mahatag nato ang kalinaw sa Davraa Meet 2024 (With so many of us now, we need help... not only Dabewenyos but everyone. We can provide a peaceful conduct of Davraa Meet 2024)," he said. Kia Bacomo, SunStar Intern


Related stories:

Bemedaled Dabawenyo athletes lead the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremonies of the Davao Region Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the DC-UP Sports Complex, UP Mindanao, Davao City on Monday evening, April 1, 2024.
Davao City ensures food safety for Davraa 2024
Bemedaled Dabawenyo athletes lead the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremonies of the Davao Region Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the DC-UP Sports Complex, UP Mindanao, Davao City on Monday evening, April 1, 2024.
106 Davraa athletes with medical issues
Bemedaled Dabawenyo athletes lead the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremonies of the Davao Region Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 at the DC-UP Sports Complex, UP Mindanao, Davao City on Monday evening, April 1, 2024.
PSSO aims zero incidents in Davraa
Davraa
Davao Region Athletic Association
delegates
Davao City Police Office
DCPO
Sports
Davao City
Davraa Meet
Davao City Public Safety and Security Office
Davao City PSSO
Davraa 2024
Davraa 2024 opening

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph