PSSO aims zero incidents in Davraa

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) assures zero incidents for the entire duration of the Davao Regional Athletics Association (Davraa) 2024 meet which officially opens on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2024 at the University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP Mindanao) Sports Complex, Mintal campus.

In the Ispeak Forum earlier this week, PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay affirmed that the 14,966 security personnel will not just monitor the 17 billeting quarters and tournament venues but also the movement of the around 7,000 student-athletes from 11 divisions across the Davao Region.

These security forces include personnel from the Davao City Police Office, Task Force Davao, Davao City Civil Security Unit, police auxiliaries, and traffic enforcers such as the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office, and Traffic Enforcement Unit.

On the other hand, Sumagaysay said that there will be 400 medical personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), City Health Office (CHO), and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (BDRRMC) to be deployed to cater to the emergency services of the participants and delegates of the sports event.

The regional sports event of the Department of Education (DepEd) will run from April 1 to 7 wherein around 33 sporting events will be held in 44 playing venues. DEF

