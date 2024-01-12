Beaching of sardines not new in Davao

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (BFAR-Davao) clarified in an interview earlier this week that there has been a history of sardines beaching in the Davao Region, particularly in Davao Occidental.

This further means that the fourth consecutive bizarre influx of a large volume of juvenile sardines commonly known as lupoy that washed ashore at Km. 11, DavSam Port, Sasa in Davao City on Wednesday night, January 10, 2024, was not the first time being reported.

“Base sa amoang assessment data, may sight of abundance ng tamban na naitala sa lugar ng Malalag at Santa Maria in Davao Occidental, more or less mga 300 kilos per vessel ang estimated catch record sa unloading area”

(Based on our assessment data, there has been a sight of abundance of tamban recorded in the area of ​​Malalag and Santa Maria in Davao Occidental, about 300 kilos per vessel is the estimated catch record in the unloading area),” Relly B. Garcia, OIC regional director of Bfar-Davao divulged in a recorded interview.

The official then reminded the public to directly report to the responsible agencies on the possible occurrence of the incident.

“Pinapayohan po namin ang publiko na kung may unusual incident tulad nito, agad na makipag-ugnayan sa local government unit at Bfar [Davao Region] (We advise the public that if there is an unusual incident like this, immediately contact the local government unit and Bfar [Davao Region]),” he added.

To recall, a certain Girlie Saguban Dael posted a video on Facebook showing countless individuals scooping up the tiny sardines using their bare hands.

The phenomenon occurred two days after a school of fish beached the shoreline of Barangay Tinoto in Maasim, Sarangani Province on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Around 48 hours later, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake with a depth of 76 kilometers jolted the Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental, generating theories that the fish may have retreated into shallow waters after detecting the incoming natural disaster.

However, several specialists have collectively debunked the anomalies saying that the sardines' beaching was normal as fish’s behavior is hyper compared to human beings. DEF

