Caraga declares State of Calamity anew

THE municipality of Caraga in Davao Oriental is now among the six areas in Davao Region to declare a state of calamity following the effects brought by the shear line and localized thunderstorms. The declaration was recommended by the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (LDRRMC) as stated in its Resolution No. 9, Series of 2024.

The declaration comes only a month after the municipality declared a state of calamity last December 18, 2023 due to Tropical Depression (TD) Kabayan that displaced hundreds of residents.

The resolution is in line with Section 16 of Republic Act 10121 known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 wherein the 2024 Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Quick Response Fund will be used for immediate assistance.

Based on its initial report through its Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) team, around 7,303 families from 13 barangays were reported to be affected.

These barangays are identified as Don Leon Balante, Caningag, Lamiawan, Manorigao, Mercedes, Poblacion, P.M. Sobrecarey, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis, San Miguel, San Pedro ug Santiago.

Caraga Vice Mayor Melody Anne Benitez stated the importance of the approval and passing of the resolution to place its jurisdiction under a state of calamity.

“The Sangguniang Bayan's declaration that the [m]unicipality of Caraga is under the state of calamity thru the passage of a [resolution] is the very document that justifies all the disbursements, used for relief operations, rehabilitations and the very document needed in asking financial help from outside sources,” she said on her Facebook account on Monday, January 22, 2024.

As of press writing, the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) announced through its Progress Report No. 6 that around five municipalities in Davao del Norte alone were still under a state of calamity. DEF

