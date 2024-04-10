CHO fully supports intensified catch-up vax drive vs pertussis

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) affirmed its full support for the intensified catch-up vaccination drive against pertussis or whooping cough, following the rising cases in the city.

The health agency confirmed earlier this week during the Ispeak media forum that they will be going to collaborate with barangay health units and other government agencies in the city as they plan for routine immunization of Penta doses particularly to infants zero to 23 months old.

The Pentavalent vaccine or the DTwP-HepB-Hib vaccine combines five vaccinations, making it a 5-in-1 combo shot. It offers protection against whooping cough, hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria, and Haemophilus influenzae type B. It is typically administered in middle- and low-income nations where the polio vaccine is administered separately.

Despite the confirmed cases, the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) clarified that there is no pertussis outbreak across the region contrary to the claims of citizens posted on social media.

Currently, around 60,000 vaccines have been equally distributed in the different local government units (LGUs) in the region to ensure a pertussis-free community.

DOH-Davao is also eyeing the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 10152 otherwise known as “An Act Providing for Mandatory Basic Immunization Services for Infants and Children”.

As of press time, Dr. David Mendoza, DOH-Davao assistant regional director, disclosed that based on their tally, around 52 individuals have been confirmed to be admitted with pertussis wherein 20 of these are currently confined in hospitals.

Of these cases, Davao del Norte has recorded 20 cases, Davao City has 13, Davao de Oro has 12, Davao Oriental has five, and Davao del Sur has two.

It was learned that the youngest person affected by the virus was only one month old, while the oldest was 10 years old.

Nine deaths have been reported so far, four of which have been identified as two to four-month-old babies. DEF

Related stories: