60K Penta vax distributed across Davao Region

FOLLOWING the recorded cases of pertussis or whooping cough in the region, the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) revealed that there are around 60,000 Penta vaccines that have been fairly distributed in the different local government units (LGUs) in the region.

The pentavalent vaccine provides protection against “DPT” (Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus), as well as Hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B.

The Penta doses are free and available in barangay, municipality, and city health centers which aim to vaccinate infants aged 6, 10, and 14 weeks old, and children from 1-6 years of age may get a booster dose.

DOH-Davao is strongly pushing for the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 10152 otherwise known as “An Act Providing for Mandatory Basic Immunization Services for Infants and Children”.

The Davao City Health Office (CHO) has been advising parents to get their children vaccinated as pertussis or whooping cough can be prevented by vaccines.

“Pagpabakuna sa atong mga anak sa Pentavalent (Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hib, HupB) sa edad nga isa ug tunga ka bulan, duha ug tunga ka bulan, tulo ug tunga ka bulan (Get your children vaccinated with the Pentavalent (Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hib, HupB) at ages one and a half month old, two and a half month old, and three and a half month old),” CHO wrote in a Facebook post on March 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, the DOH-Davao has confirmed that the number of cases of pertussis in the region has now reached 52.

According to Dr. David Mendoza, DOH-Davao assistant regional director, of the said cases, 20 have been confined.

Mendoza added that Davao del Norte has recorded 20 cases, Davao City has 13, Davao de Oro has 12, Davao Oriental has five, and Davao del Sur has two.

It was learned that the oldest infected with the disease was 10 years old, and the youngest was one month old.

Meanwhile, nine deaths have been recorded, wherein four of them have been confirmed to be 2 to 4-month-old infants.

The health sectors in the region encourage all parents to vaccinate their children and ensure to complete their vaccination while they are infants or even less than 2 years old. DEF with reports from Kia Bacomo, DNSC Intern

