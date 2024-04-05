Intensified catch-up vaccination set to prevent Pertussis

THE Davao City Health Office announced on Thursday, April 4, that it is laying the groundwork, in partnership with barangays and stakeholders, for a periodic intensification of routine immunization for Pertussis and other vaccine preventable diseases in the last week of April.

This will cover those aged 0-23 months old who were late on their vaccine doses and those who are due for their immunization.

CHO Technical Division Head Julinda Acosta said that as of Thursday, April 4, 2024, the city recorded two confirmed cases of Pertussis, a 4 month old and a three month old. They prompted the immunization drive.

The first case was recorded in Agdao District while the second case was from the Poblacion District (Barangay 9-A). Both were treated and are in stable conditions.

"Ang first case sa Pertussis wala'y bakuna ang second case, first dose sa Penta (The first case recorded did not receive vaccine and the second case only received the first dose of Penta)," she said, adding that family members of confirmed positive cases were given prophylaxis medicine to avoid contracting and spreading the disease.

Acosta said that they ensure that children who need to get vaccinated will get the vaccines.

"Kadtong bata nga wala nakatapos og bakuna pangitaon.. ang due for bakuna pangitaon (Those children who were not able to complete the vaccination, we will find them and also those who are due for vaccines, we will also look for them)," Acosta said. She said that the barangays will be responsible for the master listing of these children.

She added that Pertussis is a medical condition caused by bacteria. Its symptoms include two weeks of cough with paroxysms, and some patients experience vomiting.

"Sa mga bata nga uban less than one year old mu-pause sila ug ginhawa, para makasulod ang hangin lalo na sa bata (For children, especially those below one year old, they pause to breath)," she said.

Data from the CHO revealed that for 2023 only 80.2 percent availed up the third dose of Pentavalent- which is a pertussis bacteria containing vaccine.

For February 2024, data also revealed that there are defaulters for the second dose and third dose of Pentavalent. Pentavalent can be availed of by children as early as six weeks old.

Acosta said that among the reasons for default include the highly mobile living of the family, vaccine hesitancy, religious reasons, and the busy schedules of parents.

She urged parents to avail of the free vaccines given by the government to curb diseases that can be harmful for small children.

"Palihog og dad-a ang kabataan sa Health Center [especially] kadtong mga 0-12 months old nga wala pa, 40 years na ni namo ginagamit ang vaccines which are proven safe and effective (Please bring your children to the Health Center, especially those who are 0-12 months old who have not availed of vaccines yet. We are using the vaccines for 40 years and these are proven safe and effective)," Acosta said.

Acosta said that immunization not only includes Pentavalent but also vaccines given during routine the immunization program of the CHO. This program is conducted to also increase the number of fully immunized children based on the indicators of the Department of Health. CIO



