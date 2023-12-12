Davao

City’s churches to implement stricter policies

First Day of Misa de Gallo at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City in 2022. The mass was presided by Davao Archbishop Rev. Romulo Valles.
First Day of Misa de Gallo at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City in 2022. The mass was presided by Davao Archbishop Rev. Romulo Valles.

DAVAO City’s 29 major churches will be implementing stricter rules and regulations for the upcoming nine-day traditional Simbang Gabi starting December 16 to 24.

This is following the announcement of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that their agency would intensify patrols and security to safeguard peace and order throughout the timeline.

Meanwhile, Angel Sumagaysay, chief of the city’s Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), said that they have already collaborated with other security and law enforcement agencies, particularly the Task Force Davao on the implementation of the “one entrance, one exit” policy including frisking at worship places.

This is also in relation to the terrorist attack inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi (MSU-Marawi) that killed at least four individuals while injuring more than 50 people including members of the ministries last December 2.

In an AFP-PNP press briefing earlier this month, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon assured the safety of every churchgoer. 

However, she emphasized the need to adhere to the policy being set to avoid any penalties and violations.

“Prepared na ang atoang mga kapulisan for this event and daghan ta’g mga personnel ma-deploy for this one to make sure nga magpadayon ang kalinaw. Hangyo lang unta nga maminaw ta sa mga patakaran ug polisiya (Our police forces have been preparing for this event and many personnel will be deployed for this one to make sure that peace continues. We are just requesting for people to listen to the rules and policies),” the official said.

She also confirmed that all police authorities from each police station in Davao City would augment the security forces in high-traffic areas, especially for the Pasko Fiesta 2023. 

Currently, aside from main multiplier agencies, Tuazon said they have also activated the barangay force multipliers who are tasked to safeguard their area of responsibility from criminals and violent groups this Christmas. DEF

