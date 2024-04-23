Class suspension due to extreme weather still up to school, LGU heads

DIGOS CITY — The decision to suspend classes and switch to blended learning due to the extreme heat will be based on the assessment of the local chief executive and school heads.

Senior education program specialist Peter Jason Senarillos of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Digos City Schools Division noted that the governor or mayor will be the decision-maker, while school heads will follow their lead.

However, school heads can decide to suspend classes and shift to alternative delivery modes of learning when the heat index rises from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius, depending on the classroom situation.

DepEd Memorandum Order No. 37, series of 2022, allows school heads to suspend classes and shift to alternative delivery modes during extreme temperatures and calamities when students' lives are at stake.

Senarillos explained that DepEd prefers to continue classroom instruction as long as the heat index is bearable (below 40 degrees Celsius). Still, school authorities can also allow alternative modes of learning.

“To cope with the situation, pupils and students are allowed to carry their water bottles in the classroom, and drinking fountains are available in every school. Drinking enough water is essential to staying hydrated during extreme temperatures,” he said.

He also said that disaster officers are on standby to make recommendations and ensure the safety of the students if school authorities decide to suspend classes, adding that the temperature will remain high even if pupils and students go home.

Senarillos said the DepEd can provide students with facilities such as stand fans and air conditioners when extreme heat is felt, stressing that teachers are on the lookout for students who are experiencing bleeding noses and heatstroke.

Both the local government of Digos City and the Digos City Schools Superintendent Office have not declared suspensions of classes so far. At the level of school heads, no one has declared the suspension of classes despite the heat index reaching 40 degrees Celsius, he said.

“We are biased at the DepEd for learning to continue. Mag-unsa man diay ang mga bata sa ilang mga balay? Igang man sad sa ilaha. Nakita namo kini sa panahon sa sobrang ulan, busy pud kaayo ang mga ginikinan sa pagpangitag panginabuhi, kung papaulion namo ang mga bata tungod sa kaigang sa panahon, mahasol ang ilang pagpangita ug panginabuhian. Hangtud makaya, mopadayon gyud mi sa face-to-face learning, despite the warm weather,” Senarillos said.

(We are biased at the DepED for learning to continue. What will the students do? Definitely, it will also warm in their places. We experienced it; after a strong rain, we sent their children home but their parents are also busy earning a living. While we can handle it, we continue to hold face-to-face learning, despite the warm weather.)

He revealed that Digos City Schools Superintendent Melanie Estacio issued a memorandum order on April 5 entitled “Mitigating Extreme Heat and El Niño,” which was also ordered by the undersecretary for operations of public schools.

This is the implementation of shortened classes starting at 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the first shift, while the second shift will be at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It means we will avoid the time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” he said.

Estacio urges students to stay away from sun exposure and out-of-school learning activities and for school authorities in Digos to apply the necessary alternative learning modalities to ensure continuity of learning due to the shortened time. PIA DAVAO

