VP Sara: Blended learning when too hot

VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said schools can switch to blended learning, especially with the high heat index.

“Meron na po tayong order sa Department of Education na pwedeng mag-switch to blended learning ang ating mga paaralan kung meron silang nakikita na iba’t-ibang problema kasama na dito kung mainit ang panahon (We have an order from the Department of Education that our schools can switch to blended learning if they have observed several problems such as the increasing temperature),” Duterte said in a media interview, on Tuesday evening, April 1, 2024, at the Davao City-University of Philippines Mindanao Sports Complex in Mintal, Davao City.

She added that apart from the increasing temperature, schools can switch to blended learning or distance learning when there is a typhoon or flooding in their community.

“Wala tayong in-person classes pero tumutuloy ang pag-aaral ng mga bata sa kanilang mga modules (We do not have in-person classes but their learning continues with the help of their modules),” she said.

DepEd issued Order No. 37, series of 2022 otherwise known as the “Guidelines on the Cancellation or Suspension of classes and work in schools in the event of Natural Disasters, Power Outages/Power Interruptions, and other Calamities.” This guideline aims to help schools, personnel, and learners in private and public educational institutions minimize the health and safety risks brought by disasters and other natural calamities.

“The department recognizes that the suspension of classes and work during emergencies remains to be necessary in upholding the physical and mental well-being of learners and school personnel,” the order said.

During the 2024 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) opening, Duterte reminded the coaches and officials to halt the games during high temperatures. She suggested that the games should be held in the early mornings or late afternoons when it is cooler and safe for the delegates to participate.

She also encouraged the players not to hesitate to request a timeout or substitution as these sporting events happen annually, thus they could always try next year. RGP



