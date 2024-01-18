Coast Guard issues advisory for rough seas

Ships, boats, and fishermen, particularly from Davao City and Davao Del Sur, are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on weather conditions to ensure safe travels at sea and prevent maritime incidents.

The advisory, referencing the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mindanao Weather Forecast issued on January 17, 2024, notes cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Davao Region due to the shear line.

The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Strong winds from the northeast prevail in the eastern section of Mindanao, resulting in rough coastal waters.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast with moderate to rough seas are expected elsewhere, the advisory added.

In Davao City, the Coast Guard has deployed personnel to monitor water levels in the Davao River, particularly after the suspension of the inland port in Bolton Bridge going to Magallanes-SIR, New Matina, and vice versa on January 17.

Despite the ongoing weather disturbance, sea travels under the agency’s jurisdiction continue to operate as normal. DEF

