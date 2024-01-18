DPWH: No infra damage in Davao Region amid shear line rains

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) confirmed on Thursday morning, January 18, that infrastructures under their agency’s project were reported damaged following heavy rains caused by the ongoing shear line in the eastern portions of Mindanao.

DPWH-Davao spokesperson Dean Ortiz said that roads and national highways affected by landslides in Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental are now passable to all vehicle types due to clearing operations conducted by the respective local government units (LGUs) alongside humanitarian and disaster agencies.

“Naay mga certain points nga aduna’y damage pero sa pagkakaron, okay naman. Dili to sila under sa atoa kay provincial or municipal level mani na mga projects (Certain points have been damaged, but as of now, those issues have been resolved. Those are not affiliated with our agency; rather, they are provincial or municipal level projects),” he said via phone interview.

The majority of landslides occurred in Davao de Oro, particularly in Barangays Camanlangan, New Bataan; Rizal, Monkayo; Sawangan, Mawab; Bahi, Tupas, and Paloc in Maragusan; and two reports in Barangays Aragon and So Hulip, Cateel, Davao Oriental.

Despite reports of collapsed bridges in Fatima, New Bataan, and Catigod-San Pedro Bridge in Catigod, Caraga, Davao Oriental, Ortiz emphasized that these infrastructures are not part of their construction programs and are funded and supported by their respective LGUs.

As of press time, DWPH-Davao is still conducting assessments in all affected provinces in the region, as shear lines and localized thunderstorms continue to bring heavy rains in the eastern section of Mindanao.

“Now and then naga-conduct tag clearing operation and aduna tay mga personnel assigned ana (Now and then we conduct clearing operation, and we have personnel assigned to that)," he added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Thursday morning, January 18, 2024,, that Luzon and Visayas will experience the surge of northeast monsoon or Amihan, while the shear line will be the dominant weather system in most regions in Mindanao. DEF

