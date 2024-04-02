Cong. Alvarez says Nordeco must discontinue its ‘unreliable’ service

Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez said Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) should stop providing electricity due to its expensive charges and unreliability.

“Kining Nordeco di na gyud maayo nga magpadayon sila sa ilahang paghatag ug serbisyo pinaagi aning pag-distribute sa kuryente, kay di gyud maayo ilang serbisyo, mahal, dili reliable , way hinungdan (Nordeco should not continue providing their services of electric distribution, because their service is not good, expensive, not reliable, and unreasonable),” Alvarez said in a media interview, on Tuesday evening, April 1, 2024, at the UP-Mindanao Sports Complex, Mintal, Davao City.

Alvarez also said that the local government unit of Igacos has the power to refuse Nordeco a business permit so that the company cannot operate in the locality.

This comes after Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Mayor Al David Uy set a deadline for Nordeco of June 30, 2024 to make its submarine cable online, which would help alleviate the island's power situation. He also warned Nordeco that there would be consequences if the power situation didn’t improve after the deadline.

Before Uy announced the deadline, he posted several cryptic messages concerning the Igacos electricity crisis.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expressed in a Facebook Live that the power crisis has heavily affected the tourism of Igacos. He said that the island's potential in terms of tourism is at risk because of the rotational power outages.

Go, together with Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, will be filing a resolution to the Senate about the power crisis in Igacos.

The investigation into Nordeco's capacity to meet the area's electricity demand is underway. Go expressed dismay at Nordeco's actions, stating that they failed to address the power issue by June 30, 2023. Go reached out to Nordeco general manager Elvera S. Alngog, who promised an immediate solution. Alngog revealed that a temporary relief for the power problem will arrive on April 10. RGP with reports from RGL



