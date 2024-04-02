Igacos records 35K tourist arrivals from Mar 28 to 30

AMID the current power crisis, the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) recorded nearly 35,000 tourists during the Lenten break.

In a press release from the Igacos Information Office, the island has already welcomed 34,725 tourists from March 28 to 30, 2024 (Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday), based on the record from the City Investment and Tourism Office.

“Despite the challenge of power shortages, tourists continue to choose the island for their vacations,” the city said.

The Igacos government said they established seven City Tourism Information and Assistance Desks at every entry point of the city.

The city government also increased police visibility to ensure the safety and security of both locals and tourists.

Igacos Mayor Al David Uy recently warned Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) to make their submarine cable operational or there will be consequences.

Uy had aired his frustration to the power cooperative for failing to meet their deadline on June 30, 2023 to improve the power situation in the city.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who visited the island on Maundy Thursday, March 25, said he will be filing a resolution in the Senate, along with fellow Dabawenyo lawmaker Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, to investigate Igacos' power crisis.

Go said that Nordeco's action is unacceptable and dismaying as the residents continue to suffer, especially since it is already summer season.

Go revealed that he was able to talk to Nordeco general manager Elvera S. Alngog, where he appealed for an immediate solution to the situation.

The Senator said Alngog revealed that on April 10, a "temporary relief" for the power problem will arrive.

Go emphasized that they should act on it, and not just make promises. RGL



Related stories: