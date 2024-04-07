Cong. Duterte distributes rice, cash aid to Muslim communities during Ramadan

AROUND 30 Muslim communities under the first district of Davao City received rice and cash aid from First Congressional District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, through his son Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, from Thursday, April 4 to Friday, April 5, for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A total of 576 sacks of rice were distributed to more or less 1,000 beneficiaries who are members of Tausog, Iranun, Maguindanao, and Maranao, among other tribes.

Cong. Duterte has initiated the distribution of assistance to Muslim communities during Ramadan with an aim to support them during the holy month, saying Ramadan is the time for deep reflection, prayer, and contemplation.

Rigo, on behalf of his father, interacted with Muslim leaders and members as he expressed support and aligned himself with the First District Congressional Office's efforts to achieve a common objective of constructing a society that embraces diversity and inclusivity.

He also thanked them for their support of the Duterte family.

“Daghang salamat, Congressman Pulong. Amoa ning i-apud-apod sa 100 kapin ka pamilya nga among sakop aron ang tanan makakaon (Thank you, Congressman Pulong. We will distribute this to over 100 families in our area so everyone can eat),” said Imam Jun-Jun Pandadagan, of San Rafael Mosque.

Datu Loho Madrasato Al-Islamie Imam Noli Distansya echoed Imam Pandadagan's sentiment during an interview with the first district’s information officer.

Distansya also vowed to split the assistance to more than 200 families in their area so everyone would have a fair share of sustenance in the holy month.

Meanwhile, Masjid Jamiun Nur’s Imam Ismael Tahir, who also has over 200 members in their village in Bangkal, and the rest of the Muslim leaders agreed that Cong. Duterte has always been supportive of the Muslim community, especially during Ramadan, as they thanked the lawmaker for his initiative.

Imam Emran Maongco, from a Muslim Village in Bankerohan, highlighted the significance of Ramadan for them to grow spiritually and build a stronger relationship with Allah.

Eidul Fitr is a thanksgiving celebration to Allah and marks the end of the month-long fast.

The aid distribution started last month and will end on April 10, 2024. CEA



