CSWDO boosts Child Protection Desk for Davraa athletes

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said that they reinforced their Child Protection Desk (CPD) to provide better support and attention to Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) athletes.

Julie Dayaday, CSWDO Head, said during the ISpeak Media Conference on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Media Center, DepEd Division Office that they provide athletes protection from abuse that may be sexual, physical, or verbal.

Dayaday stressed the importance of having a CPD so that the athletes can talk to the personnel on duty, especially when they are overwhelmed or when they lose a game.

“Ang trabaho sa social worker is to comfort. Isa sa atoang gi-add karon nga tuig sa Davraa nato is kaning pag-facilitate nato sa medical needs nila. Gi-ensure nato nga pag-abot nila sa SPMC is matagad sila, and then kadtong pag-partner nato sa DSWD ug ang Lingap nato para sa ilahang medical needs ug bill sa hospital (The work of our social workers is to provide comfort. One of the things we added for this year’s Davraa is to facilitate the medical needs of the athletes. We ensured that when they arrive at SPMC they will be catered to immediately, and then our partners in DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] and Lingap for their medical needs and bills in the hospital)," she said.

She also said that coaches should provide care for their athletes. At the same time, health workers under the child protection team will help facilitate athletes’ medical needs and provide emotional, mental, and spiritual support.

Meanwhile, Jenielito Atillo, spokesperson of the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao), agreed with Dayaday, saying that even in the billeting quarters, there is a Learner Rights Protection (LRP) Unit that is open 24 hours and assists children in need.

“Dako kayo ni’g tabang sa mga bata and that is why we encourage the billeting quarters. Sa among reports naa tay gitawag na mental exhaustion, consider pud ni na mental fatigue, kana bitawng mapildi sa dula mao ning mga higayaon nga dapat naay intervention dayon (This is a big help to the children, and that is why we encourage the billeting quarters. In our reports, we have what is called mental exhaustion; we also consider it mental fatigue. During those times when the athlete lost the game, these are the times that there should be an immediate intervention,)” he said.

Atillo shared that the department and the delegation personnel in charge always conduct an immediate intervention to comfort defeated athletes. Niel Ayala Otacan, DNSC Intern with reports from RGP



