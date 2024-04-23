CTOO: Too early to tell lovers’ murder effect on city tourism

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) says it is too early to presume the possible and direct effect on the tourism industry in the city of the recent bloody crime involving the deaths of real-life partners.

This, following the murder of a long-time couple, Jeff Paredes and Jennifer Chavez, who were both 30 to 40 years old, in their rented condominium at Daang Maharlika, Bajada, Davao City on April 21, 2024.

Paredes was a resident of Davao City while Chavez hailed from Bacoor, Cavite.

The individuals were separately discovered lifeless in a condominium with multiple stab wounds on their bodies. Paredes was found lying on the ground floor outside their unit, sustaining nine stab wounds while Chavez, who received multiple cuts, was discovered inside their unit.

“That's too early for us to comment as to the effect sa tourism (in tourism), not until we can be able to see the official statement coming from our police,” Jennifer Romero, CTOO officer-in-charge (OIC), said in dxDC RMN interview on Tuesday, April 23.

Romero added that they are waiting for the final investigation including the motive and possible angles of the incident.

As of press writing, the (hashtag) #JusticeforChavez remains the top trending topic on Facebook as netizens, including the families of the victims, are asking for a swift and balanced investigation.

It can also be seen that some of Chavez’s closest friends are mobilizing a donation drive for financial assistance and immediately return her body to her residence in Luzon.

“Our donation will greatly help the family while in Davao looking for justice and other expenses. You can send a donation to Jennifer Chavez brother,” Mark Edward, a friend of Chavez posted on his Facebook account.

To recall, the lovers were scheduled to watch “We The Kings” Asia Tour concert at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang on the same date.

The bodies of the victims are expected to undergo autopsy as requested by the respective families. DEF

