CTTMO: Bao-bao drivers not allowed to ply nat’l highways

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) reminded Bao-Bao or Ombak drivers and operators that they are not allowed to traverse national highways and to follow the motorized tricycle-for-hire (MTH) approved routes.

CTTMO Motorized Vehicle Franchising and Regulatory Division (MVFRD) Head, Chona Advincula, said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday that the approved routes for MTH do not include national highways.

“National highway, gibawal man gyud na sa LTO, kay naa man gyu’y balaod ana, so kami igo ra gyud pud mi magsunod unsa’y balaod kay bawal gyud sila (sa) highway. Interior lang gyud na sila kay naa man ta’y approved route. We do not open ruta nga muagi og kanang highway, sa ano lang gyud na siya kumbaga sa looban lang ba [Since it’s a national highway, there is a law prohibiting MTH from using national highways, which we are only implementing. The approved routes for MTH only include internal roads like barangay roads. We do not open routes that traverse the national highways],” she said.

The CTTMO also explained that despite the city allowing bao-baos as a means of transportation, it will continue to apprehend units that do not have franchise or CTTMO body numbers.

Advincula said that since 2019, their division has only recorded around 2,915 registered bao-baos. Out of the number, only 2,320 have valid or existing franchises or with CTTMO body numbers while the rest are colorum.

According to Advincula, franchise registration for MTH costs more or less P3,020. The MTH franchise is good for a year.

Meanwhile, the CTTMO also clarified that there are MTHs that are temporarily allowed to traverse routes that will be used by the Davao Bus project. However, once the project materializes, these MTH units will no longer be allowed to traverse along these routes.

Advincula also urged operators to follow the approved fare rates, as well as to report cases of being overcharged.

The CTTMO MVFRD is also encouraging the public to direct their franchise concerns and queries to their office. CIO

