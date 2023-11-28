Data confident to surpass tourist arrival target for Holidays

THE Davao Tourism Association (Data) said on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, that they are confident to surpass the estimated 1.5 tourist influx during the holiday season.

The statement comes after Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge, Jennifer Romero announced in Wednesday’s Habi at Kape that they are targeting at least two million tourist arrivals starting the month of November until the end of the year.

To recall, Romero linked the increasing number of tourists in 2023 to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) bookings, foreign tourism, and greater mobility inside the city.

In contrast, 2022 had only 700,000 visitor arrivals from January to October.

“Confident gyud mi nga malampasan pa nato ang maong total number of expected tourists nga mubisita sa Davao for the upcoming Christmas-related events” (We are confident that we will exceed the total number of expected tourists who will visit Davao for the upcoming Christmas-related events) Jhune King Bacalla, representative of Data, said in PEP Lifestyle Forum.

Contrary to the complaints of Dabawenyos about the absence of nightlife in the city, Bacalla said that everyone can enjoy the city’s lifestyle without having to depend on nightlife.

“It is not about nightlife. Although naa tay resolution nga mag-close ang bar, ubang mga establishments by one a.m. pero daghan gyud ta may enjoy sa Davao – food, cuisine, tourism, among others (It is not about nightlife. Although we have a resolution to close the bar and other establishments by 1:00 am, we really have a lot to enjoy in Davao - food, cuisine, tourism, among others),” he added.

Currently, the Data is preparing for the Pasko Fiesta 2023 which opened on Friday afternoon, November 28 and will end on December 31.

CTOO has already released the schedule of activities for the celebration which includes the Dan-Ag Davao and the Pag-abli sa Pasko on Nov. 28; Panayegon sa City Hall or a series of Christmas chorale concerts at Rizal Park (Nov. 29 to Dec. 25); Grand Christmas Bazaar (Nov. 30 to Dec. 3); and Pasko Fiesta for Indigenous People and other sectoral groups where welfare goods and other gifts will be distributed (Dec. 1-15).

On the other hand, on Dec. 31, a New Year’s Eve party or the Paghinugyaw – Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig will take place on Roxas Avenue. DEF

