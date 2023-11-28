Over 33-K security personnel for Pasko Fiesta 2023

Some 33,000 security and safety personnel were mobilized for the month-long 2023 Pasko Fiesta celebration in Davao City.

Angel Sumagaysay, chief of Davao City’s Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), said in a text message on Monday afternoon, November 27, that a total of 33,672 integrated security and safety personnel would be deployed during the annual Christmas festival.

Sumagaysay said, “For Pasko Fiesta 2023, PSSO alone contributes 900 personnel, making the total 33,672 integrated security and safety personnel. The deployment spans from November 28, 2023, to January 1, 2024.”

Meanwhile, PCap. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), bared in a phone interview with SunStar Davao that the office alone accounts for 9,862 personnel, with 4,731 being police officers and the remainder consisting of police auxiliary and force multipliers.

Tuazon said the security plan was established well in advance, anticipating various events throughout the celebratory month.

She urged Dabawenyos to actively participate, witness, and cooperate with law enforcement while adhering to the culture of security.

Tuazon reminded the public to adhere to safety and security guidelines, including refraining from using backpacks and carrying firearms or deadly weapons, to ensure a peaceful celebration of Pasko Fiesta.

The month-long festivities kick off on November 28 and conclude on December 31 with the "Paghinugyaw-Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig."

The send-off ceremony for the deployment of Davao City’s Pasko Fiesta 2023 personnel took place on Friday afternoon, November 24, 2023, at Camp Captain Domingo E Leonor, San Pedro Street, Davao City. RGP

Related stories: