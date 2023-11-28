10K cops to ensure safety of Dabawenyos for Holidays

FOLLOWING the forecast of 1.5 million tourist arrivals at the end of 2023, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will start deploying its more than 10,000 personnel from the Security and Safety Cluster starting on November 28 until December 31 in line with the annual Pasko Fiesta 2023.

The sendoff ceremony was held on Friday afternoon, November 24, at Camp Capt. Domingo Leonor, DCPO Parade Grounds in Buhangin.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon bared in an ambush interview that their agency alone has deployed around 9,000 personnel from 20 police stations and that other security personnel will come from regional government agencies.

These agencies include the Central 911, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), City Health Office (CHO), City Economic Enterprise (CEE), Philippine National Police-Maritime Davao Station, National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao), Task Force Davao, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), among others.

"Naa lang sa akoang record is total number of police officials from DCPO na ma-deploy pero enough gyud na ang atoang personnel para sa atoang Pasko Fiesta (The total number of police officials from DCPO is what I have right now but the personnel for Pasko Fiesta is already enough),” Tuazon said.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Angel Sumagaysay, Head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), assured the safety of Davao City for the entire holiday season and that Dabawenyos should not be worried since the city has a low to zero chance of terrorism due to the continuous implementation of tight security measures.

"Bisag walay terrorism sa dakbayan, padayon gihapon ta na pahugtan ang atoang mga alert status para sigurado gyud nga hapsay ang atoang umaabot nga Pasko Fiesta. Daghan events pero daghan usab ang magbantay para sa atoang seguridad (Even though there is no terrorism in the city, we will continue to strengthen our alert status to ensure the smooth flow of our upcoming Pasko Fiesta. There are many events, but we have enough security for this),” Sumagaysay aid in his message.

To recall, the City Government of Davao announced on November 22 that they had earmarked P42 million for the Pasko Fiesta.

"The budget is solely from the local government unit. This is the first Christmas that we don't have (Covid-19) restrictions, so we are anticipating this will be a grand Christmas for the Dabawenvos," Jennifer Romero, Head of the Davao City Tourism Office, said in a press briefing. DEF

