Davao Bus Project to begin major infra construction

FOLLOWING the ceremonial signing of civil works contracts for the construction of the Davao Bus Project’s infrastructure facilities (e.g. terminals, depots and bus stops), the City Government of Davao extended its gratitude to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and appealed to the agency to guarantee appropriation necessary to deliver the project on time.

“We are thankful to the Department of Transportation for the significant milestone of officially signing the contracts for the infrastructure facilities of the Davao Bus Project. However, we continue to appeal to them that after the said event, they will guarantee that all funds necessary to deliver the project on time will be made available,” Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, Davao Bus Project manager, said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO).

Domingo also emphasized the importance of the project, not only for the city but also for nearby localities.

According to Domingo, the Davao Bus Project will help improve economic activity, as well as hasten the movement of people and goods in and around the Davao Region.

The Davao Bus Project aims to provide passengers with a high level of service that will ensure mobility and accessibility for the city’s growing population and economy.

The project involves 29 routes that will be connected to key areas in the city, as well as in Panabo City, and Davao del Norte.

The DOTr signed four civil works contracts that involved the design and construction of the five bus depots to be located in Buhangin, Sasa, Sto. Niño, Calinan, and Toril; three (3) terminals to be located in Calinan, Bunawan, and Toril; the Driving School; bus stops, bus lanes, and pedestrian lanes on February 7.

The Davao Bus is expected to be partially operational by the fourth quarter of 2025, and fully operational in 2026. CIO



Related stories: