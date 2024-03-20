Davao cacao council eyes projects to up farmers’ income

THE chairperson of the Davao Region Cacao Industry Development Council (DRCIDC) shared that they are preparing projects to increase the farmers’ income with the help of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (Meda).

Toto Muyco revealed that Meda will be investing in model farms in all the provinces across the region so that farmers will have access to state-of-the-art technologies.

“Magkakaroon tayo ngayon ng (we will be having) model farms all around the region. This was not done before, ibig sabihin nyan (that means that) si Meda will be investing in model farms in all the provinces around the region. Kasi kailangan natin ang mga farmers natin may access doon sa technologies (because we need our farmers to have access to technologies)", the official said during the Habi at Kape Media Forum, Wednesday morning, March 20, 2024.

He also shared important highlights for the farmers on how they will maintain the quality of their land even after so many years.

“It's more on pagpapangalaga natin doon sa ating lupa para ma-ensure natin na in the next 3, 5 years, 10 years, maganda pa rin ang condition ng lupa natin (It’s more about taking good care of our lands for us to ensure that in the next 3, 5, to 10 years, we still have a land that is in good condition),” Muyco said.

In the past years, the productivity of cacao farms dropped. Meda supported the Davao City cacao center in establishing the cacao regenerative farming manual for farms over ten years old.

The manual will help aging farms as the decrease in productivity will have a huge impact on them.

“Ang paggawa ng cacao regenerative farming manuals para sa mga farms that are over 10 years old. Ang nakita nating decrease in productivity talaga napakalaki ng impact para doon sa medyo matatanda ng farms. So, gagawa kami ng manual para doon sa aging farms (The creation of cacao regenerative farming manuals is for farms that are over 10 years old. The decrease in productivity has a huge impact on the aging farms. So, we will be creating manuals for those aging farms)”, Wit Holganza, chairperson of Cacao City Marketing Coop and Vice President of DRCIDC, shared during the forum.

Through these manuals, DRCIDC is hopeful that it will improve the productivity of the cacao farms.

Holganza also added that MEDA gives support to developing accredited groups that could provide competent manpower.

She believes that the farm is in need of skillful and trusted cacao technicians and they are hoping that with the shared program, they will be able to help farmers and farm owners through the deployment of competent technicians. Mary Cris Eusebio, DNSC Intern



Related stories: