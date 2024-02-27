Davao City creates committees for 2024 Davraa hosting

THE City Government of Davao, through Executive Order No. 4, Series of 2024, has created various committees for the hosting of the 2024 Davao Regional Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet in Davao City, its compositions and functions.

The EO reads that Davao City has been officially awarded the hosting of the 2024 Davao Regional Athletics Association (DAVRAA) Meet, and as a host city, it finds it necessary to create committees to ensure the success of the event.

Section 1 of the EO provides for the creation and composition of the Executive Committee (Execom).

According to this section, the City Mayor, or on his behalf the City Administrator, shall sit as chairperson with the Department of Education XI Regional Director as co-chair.

The members include the Davao City Schools Division Superintendent; the University of the Philippines Mindanao Representative; the Sangguniang Panlungsod chairs of the Committee on Education; Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, the Committee on Youth and Sports; and representatives of city offices.

Section 2 provides for the function of the Execom, which is to coordinate with all the different committees to ensure the successful conduct of the 2024 DAVRAA meet.

Three sub-committees were also identified - Technical/Facilitating Committee (Cluster 1), Traffic, Health, Child Protection, and Security Committee (Cluster 2), and Event Committee (Cluster 3).

Section 4 provides for the tasks and functions of each sub-committee.

Section 5 provides for the creation of the Secretariat, which shall be composed of personnel from the City Government of Davao and the Department of Education. Their function was also provided in the same section.

There shall be a budget allocated from the available appropriate resources to fund the operations and activities of the committees, in view of the preparation and hosting of the 2024 DAVRAA Meet, subject to the usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations.

The EO takes effect immediately.

It was signed by Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte on February 6, 2024, and was released on the same day. CIO

