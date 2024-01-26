Davao leaders express concerns over infra damages due to shear line flooding

The Provincial Governor of Davao de Oro recently declared the entire province under a state of calamity due to shear line-induced landslides and flooding that affected nearly 200,000 individuals since January 16.

“Hopefully ma-contain lang nato ang epekto niini (Hopefully we can contain the effects of the calamity),” Gonzaga said in a press conference.

Davao Oriental, earlier, also declared the province under a state of calamity with more than 60,000 families affected by the calamity.

The Davao Oriental provincial government said in a statement that the national government had pledged to take swift action on the province’s challenges.

“Dugang pa niya [Lagdameo] nga hatagan og prayoridad ang rehabilitasyon ug pag-ayo sa nangaguba nga mga imprastraktura ug mga kabtangan sa agrikultura (Lagdameo said that the national government will prioritize the rehabilitation and repair of damaged infrastructures and agricultural properties),” the provincial government said.

Gonzaga, as quoted by the press release, said that she is happy that their needs are addressed directly by the President through the recent meeting.

She added that it is a rare opportunity that Lagdameo personally came to them to address their concerns.

Uy was also thankful to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for sending SAP Lagdameo.

Lagdameo said that he will directly talk to the Department of Public Work and Highways (DPWH) Sec. Manuel Bonoan to fast track the infrastructure rehabilitation in Davao Region.

Lagdameo said that the President instructed him to coordinate with the provinces and fix the problems as soon as possible.

Magno said that he will continue to coordinate with the governors and provide information to Lagdameo to address the concerns of the provinces.

"It is a very challenging and trying time for us but the President is readily giving us assistance and direction," Uy said.

Earlier estimates showed 134,879 families or 606,483 residents in Davao Region were affected by the week-long shear line.

Damage to infrastructures in the Davao Region is estimated to reach P26 million and P68 million in crops, based on the latest figure from the national government.

Meanwhile, over 600,000 individuals in Davao Region were impacted by the shear line, according to the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao). RGL with reports from PR



