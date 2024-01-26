Davao de Oro declares state of calamity

THE entire province of Davao de Oro is now under a state of calamity due to landslides and flooding triggered by a shear line, impacting nearly 200,000 individuals since January 16, 2024.

Davao de Oro, divided into two districts with 11 municipalities, made this declaration through Resolution No.1 series of 2024 on January 20, based on the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), chaired by Governor Dorothy "Dotdot" M. Gonzaga.

Affected residents will receive financial assistance through the Quick Response Fund (QRF), allocated under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for pre-disaster operations, rehabilitation, and related activities in communities and areas affected by natural and man-made disasters.

According to a recent progress report by the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao), assessed by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), Davao de Oro has reported 51,140 families (182,653 individuals) affected.

The agricultural sector has suffered an initial estimated damage of P130 million, affecting over 5,000 hectares and impacting more than 3,700 land and fish farmers. However, these figures are subject to change as ongoing assessments continue in several municipalities, as announced by the Provincial Local Government Unit of Davao de Oro and the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao).

The province recorded 12 casualties, with 11 deaths in a landslide in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo, and one in Maragusan.

As of the latest information, OCD-Davao reported that the total number of people affected by floods and landslides in the entire region is 606,483, equivalent to 134,879 families. Among these, 3,495 families (12,725 persons) are currently displaced in activated evacuation centers run by local government units (LGUs). DEF



