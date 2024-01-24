Davao Oriental under state of calamity

The resolution was approved Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2024, during a regular session in Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), which initially convened on Tuesday morning, January 23.

This was after the comprehensive assessment and recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and all the council members led by Governor Niño Uy.

The declaration is crucial since it will augment emergency aid for the well-being of its constituents.

“Dugang pa, ang deklarasyon makatabang sa pagpatuman sa price control sa mga importanteng palaliton o basic commodities. Gipadali usab niini ang pagpatuman sa mga plano sa rehabilitasyon, nga nagtumong sa pagpabalik sa normal sa mga apektadong lugar,” the PLGU stated on its press release.

(The declaration will aid in enforcing price control on essential items, ensuring affordability during the crisis. It will also expedite the implementation of rehabilitation and recovery plans to restore normalcy in the affected areas.)

Based on the recent reports through the conduct of their Rapid Disaster Assessment and Needs Assessment (RDANA), around 63,337 families across Davao Oriental are currently affected.

Of the figure, 645 families equivalent to 1,830 individuals are currently displaced and are now in evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, the damages in agriculture and fisheries are estimated to be at least P111 million and P1.7 million in livestock alone.

As of press writing, the affected municipalities of Governor Generoso, Lupon, Caraga, Tarragona, and Cateel have already declared a state of calamity.

The entire province has yet to announce its final assessment on the value loss in agriculture, particularly on high-value crops, according to the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) on Tuesday morning, January 2023 during Tuesday’s Agribiz Lifestyle Forum at SM Lanang, Davao City. DEF

