Davao remains on red alert after successive aftershocks

The raising of the status of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is in relation to the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the Municipality of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Saturday, December 2.

“OCD 11, as the chair of the RDRRMC 11 issued Memorandum No. 134, series of 2023 today on the same and reiterated that the raising of the red alert status of its EOC is to intensify close monitoring of Davao Region and to ensure immediate mobilization of resources from the regional level, particularly those areas affected by the recent quake,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Davao City, some of the public establishments and academic institutions have been declared safe for re-occupancy following a structural evaluation from engineers.

The Felcris Centrale along Quimpo Boulevard in Brgy. 40-D has already posted its advisory and affirmed receipt of its Certificate of Structural Stability for re-occupancy.

“Results confirm the structural soundness of the building, with no observable damage to foundations or primary structural members” the statement read.

On the other hand, the Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) also announced that face-to-face classes will continue despite the city government declaring class suspension in all levels of public schools and adoption of work-from-home arrangements in national and local government offices until further notice.

“All significant structural members of the DMSFI buildings and facilities are evaluated initially by Shaul Alonsabe and Ernie Cardente and verified by Engr. Frederick Bilog for the Hospital. Initially evaluated by the roving guards and verified by Engr. Darwin Santos, Prince Castro, and the team for the MTRC and School” as stated in their advisory.

“Minimal cracks (plaster cracks only) are observed and damages to architectural / non-structural members do not show any imminent danger (collapse or fall). Buildings and facilities are structurally safe,” its advisory concluded.

The temporary road closure of Bolton Bridge’s southbound lane has also been lifted and both lanes are now passable following the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao Region).

However, in a radio interview, Engr. Khashayar Toghyani of the Office of the City Building Official (OCBO) confirmed on Monday, December 4, that hundreds of the units in Belvedere Building of the DMCI along Talisay, Ecoland are not safe for occupancy as the accelerations in its structural were above normal.

According to the official, at least 200 tenants from 230 units have already left.

Currently, all local government units (LGUs) in the region have suspended their classes to give way to the continuous structural integrity assessment conducted by their respective engineering offices and other disaster risk and humanitarian agencies.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology-Davao Region (DOST-Phivolcs-Davao) has also warned that aftershocks of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake ranging from 1.2 to 6.0 magnitude would continue until the end of December this year. DEF

