DavNor Police cautions public vs pyrotechnics

“BETTER be safe,” said Police Major Anjanette Tirador, chief information officer of Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office (DNPPO), as she highlighted the campaign against prohibited pyrotechnic materials.

As a guest of Sayron Ta! Pakigsayod: Serbisyo Alang sa Katawhang Pilipino of the Philippine Information Agency Davao del Norte on December 27, Tirador warned those selling illegal firecrackers to keep watch as police authorities have been constantly making rounds to monitor the trading of such.

Tirador said the higher headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) had released a memorandum on “Ligtas sa Kapaskuhan 2023” with operational guidelines in line with Republic Act 7183, which aims “to regulate and control the manufacture, sale, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices consistent with, and in furtherance of, public safety, order and national security, as well as the enhancement of the cultural traditions.”

Tirador made it clear that the implementation of the Memo Order on “Ligtas Kapaskuhan 2023” extends towards the New Year 2024.

She cited the case on Dec. 24, 2023 during which the Panabo City Police Office rounded up an area at the Panabo Public Market to check on selling of firecrackers.

Panabo City Police confiscated and took custody of illegal firecrackers of various types such as Kwitis, Bakus ni Hudas, Picolo, Sparkler, Five Star, OG Thunder, and Giant Trompillo.

“Sa mga residente sa Panabo, ayaw na kamo pamaligya ug paboto o firecrackers kay dili kami magduha duha sa pagdakop ninyo (To the residents of Panabo, don’t ever sell firecrackers because we won’t hesitate to apprehend you),” Panabo City Police Office said in a press statement.

On top of RA 7183, this police enforcement against firecrackers is also based on Panabo City Ordinance No. 08-2008, which prohibits the selling and use of firecrackers.

While some LGUs preferred to ban the use and sell of firecrackers, the law allows LGUs to regulate the selling of pyrotechnic materials at a designated trading area.

The PNP Firearms and Explosives Office has released a list of prohibited firecrackers which include Watusi, Poppop, Five Star, Pla-pla, Piccolo, Giant “Bawang”, Goodbye “Bading”, Atomic Bomb, Super Lolo, Hello Colombia, Judas Belt, Mother Rocket, Super Yolanda, Pillbox Star, Atomic Triangle, Giant Whistle Bomb, Hamas, Coke-in-can, Kabasi, Goodbye Delima, Goodbye Napoles.

“Basin ma operitan mo sa atong kapulisan (You may be caught in the police operation). In fact, nagsugod na karon pag-intensify sa pagtuyok sa mga areas kung as anaay namaligya ug mga paboto (the police has started its intensified round up in designated areas where pyrotechnic materials are sold),” she said.

She highly discouraged the selling of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials to ensure everyone’s safety during the holiday season, and not to cause harm to others.

“Dili ta kabalo magsugat ta sa bagong tuig kulang na ta ug tudlo. Dili pud siguro nato gusto mahitabo (Who knows we may be meeting the new year with lacking fingers. That, we don’t want to happen to ourselves),” she said.

She especially cautioned those selling firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials outside the areas designated by LGUs because they are the high targets of police operation as this bring heavier penalty and liability of the trader based on RA 7183.

Tirador said that the police monitoring against illegal trading of firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials involves not only the uniformed police but also the PNP intelligence forces.

While the police authorities remain at work round-the-clock during the holiday season, she called on all to help the police to take part in ensuring everyone’s safety in meeting the New Year.

“Daghan man pamaagi sa pagsugat sa bag-ong tuig. Sa mga katawhan, dili na lang ta sa maka-cause ug harm ug danger sa atong isigkatawo, basin worst pa, atong pamilya ma-biktima (There are a number of ways to meet the new year. To the public, let us refrain from ways that may cause harm on others; worst, our own family might become the victim),” she said. PIA DAVAO

