DavOro calamity victims to receive ECT from DSWD

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said on Monday, April 22, 2024, that they will start the distribution of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to the residents of Davao de Oro who were affected by the recent Shear Line and Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

Kris Sam S. Torralba, Head of the Disaster Response Information Management Section of DSWD-Davao, said during the Kapihan sa Dabaw at SM Ecoland that the residents of the municipalities of Monkayo and Maco will be the first to receive the ECT. In Monkayo alone, around 11,377 beneficiaries will receive ECT, and 11,255 in Maco.

Torralba clarified that, unlike the other provinces which requested a 30-day supply of ECT, which is P9,960, as requested by their Local Government Unit (LGU), Davao de Oro only requested a 15-day supply, which is equivalent to P4,980.The beneficiaries will receive 75 percent of the current minimum wage rate in the region, depending on the days requested by their LGU.

“Dili kaayo sila severely affected ang Davao de Oro unlike kay Davao Oriental ug Davao del Norte nga heavily affected siguro ang severely affected lang sa Davao de Oro is the Maco landslide and also the Monkayo (Davao de Oro is not severely affected unlike Davao Oriental and Davao del Norte which is heavily affected, possibly the severely affected areas in Davao de Oro is the Maco landslide and also the Monkayo),” he said.

“As per validation of our LGU, they only requested 15 days only to cater to more beneficiaries,” he continued.

Toralba expressed that if services to the residents affected by the calamity are still lacking despite the assistance given by DSWD-Davao through the ECT payout, the LGU could request another tranche to supplement the previous payout.

The ECT intends to help families impacted by the Shear Line and LPA by bridging the gap between DSWD-Davao's response and recovery activities. RGP

