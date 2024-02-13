Day 1 of voter registration trouble-free

FOLLOWING the opening of registration for the 2025 National and Local Elections on February 12, 2024, the Sta. Police Station (PS1) of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is implementing tight security at Magsaysay Park, where most voters register.

Most of the security personnel deployed for voting registration are members of the multi-agency clusters and police auxiliaries.

Despite the unexpected flock of voter registrants, Sta. Ana Police Station commander, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Lao said in an interview with RMN Davao on Tuesday morning, February 13, that the smooth registration process was successfully implemented and abided by Davao citizens.

“Pero OK man, smooth man ang dagan diha, di lang sila dungan-dungan maglinya ug di magsamok unya mahuman man gyud na gihapon, i-cater hangtod gabii na,” Lao said.

(There was a smooth flow there, they didn't just line up properly. Don’t create chaos, anyway all of you will be catered to, that’s until evening),” Lao said.

The Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) is urging all Dabawenyos who are qualified to vote in the midterm elections to submit their voting papers as early as now to avoid the flock of voters in the next few months.

Comelec-Davao Regional Director, Attorney Gay Enumerables, urged everyone in a radio interview not to waste the given dates implemented by the Comelec central headquarters for voters’ registration.

At present, the Comelec central headquarters has introduced their nationwide Register Anywhere Program (RAP) scattered around 166 malls in the country which will make voter registration easier and more accessible.

On the other hand, while offsite/satellite registration will take place in barangays, malls, educational institutions, and establishments, regular registration will be held in all local Comelec offices in cities and towns.

Voter registration is open from February 12 to September 30 and starts at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. excluding weekends and holidays, except when declared otherwise by the Comelec. DEF

