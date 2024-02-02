DCPO debunks false bomb threat

THE text message circulating among Dabawenyos claiming potential bombings in the city was debunked by police authorities on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
The message alleges planned bombings on Sunday, February 4, targeting public markets, major transport terminals, and malls, citing a source from Jolo, Sulu.
“Brod, paki alerto mo diha sa Davao [,] ako mismo nakadungog, nanawag ang taga taas na ig-agaw sa among [s]ilingan [nga] ang Abreeza, SM sa Lanang, San Pedro nga simbahan, inyong terminal, palengke sa Bankerohan, Gaisano mall [ug] katong Matina Crossing ang bombahan nila karong Dominggo (Bro, please be alert in Davao [,] I, myself, heard a call from our neighbor's cousin [that] Abreeza, SM in Lanang, San Pedro church, your terminal, Bankerohan market, Gaisano mall [and] the Matina Crossing will be bombed this Sunday,” the message read.
It added, “Bay, ayaw kahadlok og plastar sa mensahe para daghan maluwas. Please extend this message to all Dabawenyos. Don't let Evil win. Magkaisa tayong mga taga [Davao]
(Brother, don't be afraid to disseminate the message so that many people will be saved. Please extend this message to all Dabawenyos. Don't let Evil win. The people of [Davao] must unite)."
Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon dismissed the information, stating that they have not received any intel reports threatening Davao's peace and order.
“Wala pong katotohanan yan, kagagawan lang yan ng mga taong malilikot ang utak at nakikisawsaw sa sitwasyon ngayon sa Davao City (There is no truth to that. It was just created by people who have twisted brains and are meddling in the current situation in Davao City)," she said.
DCPO, led by City Director Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz, warns of possible penalties for spreading inaccurate news, including imprisonment of Arresto Mayor with fines ranging from P40,000 to P200,000.
"We strongly condemn the posting and spreading of fake news within the city. Anyone caught and traced spreading irrelevant information concerning terrorist acts and bomb threats will be held liable under Revised Penal Code Article 154," DCPO said in its official statement posted on Thursday afternoon, February 1, 2024.
This incident follows similar misinformation during the People's Initiative rally in Davao City on January 28, where false reports of bomb threats at Rizal Park were refuted by security officials, including DCPO and Task Force Davao (TFD). DEF
