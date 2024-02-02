DCPO debunks false bomb threat

“Brod, paki alerto mo diha sa Davao [,] ako mismo nakadungog, nanawag ang taga taas na ig-agaw sa among [s]ilingan [nga] ang Abreeza, SM sa Lanang, San Pedro nga simbahan, inyong terminal, palengke sa Bankerohan, Gaisano mall [ug] katong Matina Crossing ang bombahan nila karong Dominggo (Bro, please be alert in Davao [,] I, myself, heard a call from our neighbor's cousin [that] Abreeza, SM in Lanang, San Pedro church, your terminal, Bankerohan market, Gaisano mall [and] the Matina Crossing will be bombed this Sunday,” the message read.

It added, “Bay, ayaw kahadlok og plastar sa mensahe para daghan maluwas. Please extend this message to all Dabawenyos. Don't let Evil win. Magkaisa tayong mga taga [Davao]

(Brother, don't be afraid to disseminate the message so that many people will be saved. Please extend this message to all Dabawenyos. Don't let Evil win. The people of [Davao] must unite)."

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon dismissed the information, stating that they have not received any intel reports threatening Davao's peace and order.

“Wala pong katotohanan yan, kagagawan lang yan ng mga taong malilikot ang utak at nakikisawsaw sa sitwasyon ngayon sa Davao City (There is no truth to that. It was just created by people who have twisted brains and are meddling in the current situation in Davao City)," she said.