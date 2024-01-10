DCWD: Bulk Water operational since Dec

THE Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP) has been operational since December 1, 2023, according to May Che Capili, external relations officer of Apo Agua.

The project supplies bulk water to various water supply systems in Calinan, Tugbok, Riverside, Dumoy, Cabantian, and Panacan.

In an interview on Tuesday afternoon, January 9, 2023, she said, “We are fully operational since December 1. We’ve been distributing water to all points that are connected with the DCWD (Davao City Water District).”

Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, noted that they are adjusting to operations, particularly in Cabantian, where residents may experience a small residue in the water.

She assured that the water was safe for consumption and encouraged affected households to report any issues to the water district.

“DCWD has verified that the water quality meets the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, the benchmark for water safety in the country,” Apo Agua and DCWD said in their joint statement.

With the DCBWDP in operation, DCWD has started accepting new service connection applications in Sasa, Panacan, Ilang, Tibungco, Bunawan, Lasang, Canatian, Communal, Indanagan, Pampanga, Lanang, Bajada, Buhangin, Indanagn, Mandug, Agdao, and Poblacion district.

DCWD is set to establish a one-stop shop in affected barangays, expediting applicant acceptance, particularly in District 2.

Duhaylungsod highlighted challenges in Barangay Langub and Magtuod, citing the elevation as a limitation. Bringing water to these areas is difficult without complementary facilities beyond the pipeline.

DCWD is assessing the best course of action for the development program in Magtuod, where a pipeline is yet to reach the barangay proper.

For Barangay Langub, DCWD is upgrading pipelines from Shrine Hills. The replacement of pipelines with a bigger and newer set is underway, promising improved water services upon completion.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain said January 9 is a historic day for Davao City, marking the official announcement of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project's (DCBWDP) operation by DCWD and Apo Agua.

The DCBWDP is an initiative of the City Government of Davao, which was initially scheduled for completion in 2021. RGP

Related stories: