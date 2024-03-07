DMW-Davao hails citizens vigilance for foiled illegal recruitment in Davao City

ACTING on a Dabawenyo’s information of an alleged illegal recruitment activity on its official Facebook page, the Department of Migrant Workers-Davao Region (DMW-Davao) endorsed the report to the National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) leading to a criminal investigation of three reported illegal recruiters last March 2, 2024 in Toril, Davao City by the City Prosecution Office.

One of the recruiters, who earlier posted on FB under the name Lea Bernardino Rivero, was accosted together with two others after they were caught in the act of recruiting women aged 21-32 years old with a promise of employment as entertainers bound for Japan at Batolusa Elementary School in Toril, Davao City by NBI operatives, some of whom were posing as applicants.

The FB post of Rivero reads: “Massive Ramping for Talents for Japan. I need 50 ladies ages 21-32 who can sing and dance.”