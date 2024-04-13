Duterte disapproves preventive suspension order vs Jubahib

He explains that the order directed towards Gov. Jubahib requires investigation to ascertain any wrongdoing on his part. He said the official should be informed of the grounds and given the right to respond before serving a preventive suspension order.

FPRRD also emphasized that Jubahib was elected by the people, so it is not right that he be removed from office by higher-ranking officials.

“You must remember that the governor of the North Davao is being elected by the people. Hindi ‘yan trabahante na in-appoint mo tapos tanggalin mo. There's a big difference between an appointed guy and an elected guy. You have to respect the will of the people of North Davao (You must remember that the Governor of North Davao is being elected by the people. He's not a worker whom you appointed and then removed. There's a big difference between an appointed guy and an elected guy. You have to respect the will of the people of North Davao),” FPRRD said during a press conference on the evening of April 11, 2024.

The preventive suspension order was dated April 8, 2024, and signed for the President by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. According to FPRRD, the preventive suspension order aims to prevent Jubahib from influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence in the case filed by Board Member Orly Amit for alleged “grave abuse of authority and oppression” last year.

In the same press conference, former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez also expressed disappointment to the order stating that this has no apparent basis.

“Ginawan nila ngayon ng paraan kahit walang basehan. Binigyan ng order of suspension si Governor Edwin Jubahib. Nung nakita ko yung order, sabi ko, I was disappointed because the order was signed by a former Chief Justice, itong si Bersamin (They found a way to issue an order of suspension for Governor Edwin Jubahib without any basis. When I saw the order, I was disappointed because it was signed by a former Chief Justice, Bersamin),” he said.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on April 11 released a statement addressing the recent decision to implement a preventive suspension against Gov. Jubahib.

“Governor Jubahib has been suspended for a period of 60 days by the Office of the President, as directed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. This action follows the lodging of an administrative complaint against him by various parties, which raises concerns regarding the alleged misuse of authority, potential oppression, and the utilization of government funds to advance the interests of a private company,” the statement reads.

Jubahib previously claimed in his statement that there are high-ranking officials behind this suspension order. Elle Mari Dela Cuesta, DNSC Intern

Related stories: