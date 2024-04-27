Efforts intensified vs airport taxi fraud

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has stepped up surveillance efforts to combat taxi driver fraud at the airport.

Recently, the Davao City Government, in partnership with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-Davao) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) Davao, launched an operation to strengthen enforcement of regulations on unregistered taxi drivers at Davao International Airport.

The objective is to curb incidents of extortion and other illegal activities perpetrated by dishonest taxi drivers, a frequent concern among airport passengers.

The strategy involves deploying enforcers at the airport to verify that taxi drivers are properly registered, possess the required documents and franchise, and comply with meter and uniform standards.

The CTTMO is developing an operational plan to educate the public, especially online users, on how to avoid falling victim to the schemes of dishonest taxi drivers.

By increasing monitoring and enforcement efforts, authorities aim to deter extortion and other criminal activities by unregistered taxi drivers. The collaboration among the government, LTFRB, CAAP, and CTTMO is praiseworthy, and its effectiveness will rely on the ongoing dedication of these agencies.

In a related effort, on April 23, the Traffic Enforcement Unit-Davao Region (TEU-Davao) conducted an unannounced Oplan Kalsada to monitor various taxi terminals within their jurisdiction.

This action followed after an incident involving errant taxi drivers gained attention online.

The Oplan Kalsada, carried out by TEU in conjunction with the Regional Highway Patrol Group Unit (RHPU), City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), targeted locations such as Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott), Sasa Wharf, NHA Buhangin, and SPMC areas, resulting in the issuance of multiple citations and tickets. DEF with reports from Jaya Apugan, DNSC Intern



