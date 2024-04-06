Embracing the real you: Hanna Maj Piccio’s journey to become Mutya ng Dabaw 2024

TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Hanna Maj Piccio made history as the first plus-size to be crowned Mutya Ng Dabaw 2024 in the pageant’s history. As soon as the crown was placed on her head, she undoubtedly inspired not just women of all sizes but women everywhere.
For her, even if she has only changed one person's life or mindset, that's already a significant feat as it can alter positively the trajectory of their life
Hanna believes she has made an impact, as every day, she receives messages from people she doesn't know, not only from Davao City but from different parts of the Philippines and even Filipino communities abroad. They tell her how she has inspired them, not just in terms of body image but also in pursuing their dreams.
Hanna shares the happiness she feels as she inspires people simply because she decided to be brave one day and join the Mutya ng Dabaw screening.
Despite not fitting the usual beauty queen mold, she's glad she got the courage to participate again and inspire others to chase their dreams.
Throughout her Mutya Ng Dabaw 2024 journey, Hanna ensured that her mental fortitude remained intact and embraced herself for who she was. Going into the pageant, Hanna was confident in her identity and knew what she could offer. Throughout the competition, she holds the mindset of "take it or leave it", confidently showcasing her true self.
During the preparation, Hanna said she was focused on strengthening ensuring that she could handle any criticism or comments thrown her way during the pageant.
“I have had lots of bullying experiences when I was in elementary, and more so in high school; just different levels and different things were said to me. Pero I can remember when I was in elementary, derogatory terms are a very elementary form of bullying. Tawagon kang ‘mataba’ ‘baboy’. They would call me na I have a medical condition na gigantism. It was something that we learned one day in Science class, and suddenly they were all calling me that,” Hanna shared.
Admittedly, she said those bullying affected her body image. She narrated that she also experienced being slender when she was in grade 5 or 6, the time when her height increased fast while her weight remained the same. However, she still felt big and fat, associating being fat with shame. This led her to hide and avoid drawing attention to herself.
Hanna often thought about others' perceptions of her, preventing her from being comfortable in her own skin. In high school, her body changed further, and she encountered classmates who bullied her for various reasons. She had bullies who called her "feeling payat" and used derogatory terms to describe her size.
There were even instances when groups of friends would gang up on her.
During the competition, when her name was called in the top 15, her opening statement was, "A little girl who used to cry in a school bathroom wishing she could gain love and respect."
Hanna recalls spending a significant amount of time in the comfort room during high school because it was the only place where she could find peace and quiet.
“I wanted to be away from my classmates. I wanted to be away from them. I wanted to be away from the public eye. I wanted to hide. So, that was my only safe place. That's why I always say that. I think those experiences it was very… ngayon na ha…ngayon ko na maiisip na it was very unnecessary for me to be sad because of those words, because if I think about it now as an adult Hanna, those words were… those were not a reflection of who I am, those words were the reflection of who they were and they felt about themselves,” Hanna shared.
If it wasn't for her mom, she wouldn't have become an inspiring voice for women. Recalling her decision to join Mutya ng Dabaw 2024, she was initially hesitant due to the lingering heartbreak from the previous year and her busy schedule with law school.
However, her mom's encouragement was the deciding factor for her to participate again.
“I feel like she really saw the potential in me. Nakikita niya yung anong kulang from last year na we can work on this year so that’s why she really pushed me to still pursue Mutya and to pursue my advocacies at the same time,” Hanna said.
Another factor that encouraged her to join again was the criticisms she received after last year's competition. Surprisingly, the negative comments came from people she knew personally, which was disheartening.
Words like "dili gyud na siya makadaog kay tambok gyud" or "bisan unsa pa ka gwapa or ka bright" were thrown at her.
Instead of being hurt and hiding, her reaction was to prove them wrong. She wanted to show that Mutya ng Dabaw is not just about physical appearance but also about advocacy and a woman's contribution to the betterment of Davao City and its women.
What also truly motivated her throughout the journey of Mutya ng Dabaw 2023 to 2024 was the thought of her younger self.
She often mentioned this since last year. She imagines the impact it would have had on her younger self if she had seen someone like her participating in Mutya ng Dabaw, advocating for body positivity and inclusion.
That's why she emphasizes the importance of representation on the Mutya ng Dabaw stage.
“To every Dabawenya out there, regardless of your size, height, or any physical characteristics you might perceive as flaws, remember that if you have a dream, it doesn't necessarily have to be about winning a crown. It should be about pursuing something you're passionate about, something that makes you feel alive. If you have a vision, go for it. You need to try before deciding it's not for you. Often, what holds us back is our own fears and concerns about how others might perceive us. We tend to care too much about others' opinions, but sometimes we need to silence those voices and ignore societal norms to chase our dreams and fulfill our visions,” Hanna said.
When she reached 18 or 20, she carried those experiences in how she acted, treated people, and saw herself. However, the turning point in her life came when she delved into vlogging, social media, law school, and college life.
Dabbling in various activities made her realize that she was more than just her body and could offer much more to the world than just being a pretty face.
What used to be experiences filled with pain and hurt, has turned her into a fighter, who wouldn't tolerate such behavior anymore. This made her more confident and stronger. She no longer feels offended when people call her "tambok" or "mataba" because she knows she is much more than that, understanding that it's their problem and mindset, not hers. This experience shaped her into the fighter that she is now, and she is thankful for it. AJA
