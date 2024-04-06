Embracing the real you: Hanna Maj Piccio’s journey to become Mutya ng Dabaw 2024

TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Hanna Maj Piccio made history as the first plus-size to be crowned Mutya Ng Dabaw 2024 in the pageant’s history. As soon as the crown was placed on her head, she undoubtedly inspired not just women of all sizes but women everywhere.

For her, even if she has only changed one person's life or mindset, that's already a significant feat as it can alter positively the trajectory of their life

Hanna believes she has made an impact, as every day, she receives messages from people she doesn't know, not only from Davao City but from different parts of the Philippines and even Filipino communities abroad. They tell her how she has inspired them, not just in terms of body image but also in pursuing their dreams.

Hanna shares the happiness she feels as she inspires people simply because she decided to be brave one day and join the Mutya ng Dabaw screening.

Despite not fitting the usual beauty queen mold, she's glad she got the courage to participate again and inspire others to chase their dreams.