‘Fire-breathing’ economy in the Year of the Dragon

Tourism

Davao Region has been an attractive destination for investment, more particularly in tourism and one of the major programs that Davao region has been preparing for is the expansion of outbound and inbound flights.

In line with this, the Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) Regional Director Tanya Rabat wants Davao City, the business capital of the region, to have more international flights linking the city to different parts of the globe.

These international flights will help in Davao Region’s goal of positioning itself as a premiere adventure destination not just in the country but also in the Asean region. Among its major programs is the Davao Adventure Challenge, a year-long campaign of DOT-Davao Region that will introduce Davao’s unique natural attractions and eco-adventure escapades, especially from beaches to mountains.

Currently, Qatar Airways only runs one weekly flight from Davao to Doha, Qatar. There are three weekly flights from Davao to Singapore on low-cost carrier Scoot, and two weekly flights from Hong Kong to Davao on Royal Air.

The Davao to Manado route will also be opening this year.

Agriculture

This Year of the Dragon, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao), will put up major policies into place, the region will be able to maintain the increase of its agricultural output in major Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (AFF) sub-sectors such as fisheries, livestock, and palay. This means that the agency will integrate climate change into plans, projects, and programs related to agriculture (such as Climate Risk Vulnerability Assessment); prioritize research and development (R&D) programs and investments; make investments in and improvements to logistics, transportation, storage, and postharvest facilities; and lastly, improve facilities for the identification, diagnosis, and management of pests and diseases affecting plants and animals.

Education

With the newly introduced education reform system - the MATATAG Curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd) which was launched last August 2023, aims to provide every Filipino learner, even in far-flung areas, the quality of basic education they deserve and decongest the debatable K-12 curriculum of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino to 70 percent.

In order to expedite the delivery of services and educational materials, the agency has established a Procurement Strand as part of the reforms. On the other hand, the School and Infrastructure Facilities Strand was also created to focus on addressing classroom backlogs and other facilities.

For the year 2024, DepEd-Davao will be funding a total of P1.18 billion for the 301 new classrooms from every division of the region.

In fact, it has been constructing 16 classrooms in the last mile schools, 270 are currently being repaired by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and 270 new classrooms are under development.

MATATAG stands as, “Make the curriculum relevant to produce job-ready, Active and responsible citizens; TAke steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education services and provision facilities; TAke good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusiveness learning, and positive learning environment; and, Give support for teachers to teach better.”

Health

For the year 2024-2025, the Neda-Davao plans to implement Phase 4 of Tutok Kainan Dietary Supplementation Program and water safety plan in all water service providers.

The agency is also eyeing to finalize the full operation of the Regional Plan of 2024-2025 Action For Nutrition (RPLAN), craft a more comprehensive supply chain management of health commodities under the Universal Health Care (UHC), establish a provincial health facility development plans for 2026-2030, and conduct mandatory referral system workshops for all the employees of the Local Government Unit (LGU) within the whole timeline of 2024.

Public Order and Security

The Philippine Army (PA) affirmed to continue their insurgency-free campaign in the whole jurisdiction of Davao Region by weakening and destabilizing the decade-reign of communist atrocities, particularly in the hinterlands of the area.

Moreover, the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) plans to establish its Regional Integrated Command Center (RICC), assured the implementation of Metro Davao Public Safety and Security Master Plan, preventing the resurgence of the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) and rehabilitation under the Joint Task Force Agila in their area of responsibility (AOR), deployment of more Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay and the strengthening of Barangay-based institutions with the collective help of all local government units (LGUs) and government agencies.