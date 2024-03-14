FPRRD honored despite no-show at Datu Bago Awards

Councilor Pilar Braga confirmed in her speech that Duterte would not be able to attend this year's Datu Bago Awards due to attending to a friend in need. She said, "He would sacrifice his own pain and glory, moments, such as this moment, to rush to a friend in need, thus, his absence tonight."

However, she did not specify the identity of the "friend" Duterte needed to attend to.

Braga mentioned Duterte's history of declining awards, even during his tenure as mayor of Davao City, preferring to serve the people as their public servant.