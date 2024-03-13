Survey shows Dabawenyos want FPRRD to return to public service

NEARLY nine out of 10 Dabawenyos expressed a desire for former President and Mayor Rodrigo Duterte to return to public service, according to a survey conducted by the University of Mindanao Institute of Popular Opinion (IPO).

The survey targeted approximately 1,200 households across the three political districts of Davao City and was conducted from January 25 to February 10, 2024.

Results revealed that despite the end of his term, many Dabawenyos wished for Duterte's return to public service, with only 7.9 percent opposing the idea.

Among those in favor of his return, 47.7 percent preferred him to run as vice president, 37 percent as mayor, 12.2 percent as a senator, and 3.2 percent as a congressman.

However, some Dabawenyos opposed his return, citing their trust in his word of not seeking public office, and concerns about his retirement, aging, and health.

Regarding Duterte's performance, 89.3 percent of Dabawenyos expressed much trust, with 76.9 percent considering his performance very good, 16.1 percent good, and 4.7 percent moderate or average.

On his recent issues, such as his conflicts with the House of Representatives and the suspension of his program, opinions were divided, with 47.3 percent perceiving it as unfair and unjust, 26.1 percent expressing neutrality pending more facts, 13.9 percent finding it fair and justifiable, and 12.6 percent having no idea on the matter.

IPO's analysis suggested that Dabawenyos' loyalty and approval of Duterte’s leadership are deeply ingrained, reflecting his long-standing influence in Davao City. This contrasted with the national perception, indicating a strong local clamor for his return to politics despite controversies during his presidency.

“The overwhelming trust and positive performance evaluation point to Duterte's lasting legacy in Davao City, signaling that his policies and governance style resonate well with a significant portion of the population,” IPO said in the press release.

However, IPO emphasized that Dabawenyos should consider legal, ethical, and health-related concerns raised by Duterte’s critics regarding his engagement in politics. RGP



