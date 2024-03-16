FPRRD is Datu Bago Awardee 2024

DESPITE the anticipation and excitement of all the people who attended the Datu Bago Awards 2024, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, the sole awardee, was a no-show at the event on Wednesday evening, March 13, 2024.

Councilor Pilar Braga, chairperson of the committee on education, science, and technology, arts and culture, announced that Duterte will be the only one receiving this year's Datu Bago Award.

The award-giving body's Board of Trustees suspended the five applications and considered them for 2025 to honor Duterte’s contributions to Davao City.

They expressed that it is high time that Dabawenyos show their appreciation to the former president by giving him the highest recognition given by the City Government of Davao to outstanding Dabawenyos who have contributed to the city’s growth and development.

Similarly, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said in a Facebook post that the award is long overdue and that Duterte is the most deserving Dabawenyo to have received it. He added that Duterte will continue to serve the Filipino people with or without an award and that he’s witnessed firsthand his dedication, strength, and love for public service.

Braga emphasized that the award centered on Duterte's contributions to the city, citing that it is time for the board of trustees to recognize his contributions, even though many people consider it a controversial choice that needs further scrutiny.