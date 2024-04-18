FPRRD senatoriable rating slides

FORMER president Rodrigo Duterte slips down from the top spot of the leading candidate for the 2025 Senatorial Elections in a PUBLiCUS Asia survey.

PUBLiCUS Asia, an independent and non-commissioned survey firm, released the Pahayag 2024 First Quarter (PQ1-2024) survey on April 17, 2024, where Duterte went down to second place with 38 percent, marking a decline from his previous 48 percent predisposition.

The decline in Duterte's support is particularly pronounced in North-Central Luzon (NCL) and South Luzon (SL), dropping from 44 percent to 31 percent and 42 percent to 25 percent, respectively.

Duterte, a former Davao City mayor who ascended to the presidency from 2016 to 2022, had already mentioned that he is no longer running for any public office after he stepped down from the presidency. He reiterated this during the Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on Sunday, April 14.

Duterte’s name is also popular in other commissioned surveys.

Meanwhile, cardiologist Doc Willie Ong dethroned Duterte as the leading candidate for the 2025 senatorial election. Ong previously ran for senator in 2019, while he ran for vice president in 2022, with former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno as his running mate.

ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo garners 37 percent predisposition, lower than the previous quarter's 44 percent. Tulfo's support also sees a decline in South Luzon from 47 percent to 36 percent and Visayas (VIS) from 47 percent to 38 percent. Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto, and former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson share a voting predisposition of 32 percent. Go, Duterte’s former aide, experienced a decline in various regions, including the National Capital Region (NCR), NCL, and Mindanao.

Also included in the top 12 survey are Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos, Moreno, former Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro, and Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia" Cayetano.

PUBLiCUS said 54 names came out in the survey, which was conducted from March 14 to 18. Around 1,500 respondents were surveyed. RGL



Related stories: