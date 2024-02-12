FPRRD to deal with ICC probe, won’t seek help from PBBM

Duterte said this in an interview with his former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo aired on dzRJ, where he also clarified that Marcos has nothing to do with the ICC investigating him.

"Mr. Marcos has nothing to do with the ICC. As a matter of fact, I am not asking for his help," the former Davao City Mayor said, emphasizing that the probe had already started during his six-year term.

Duterte remains firm that the ICC has no jurisdiction over him, including serving a warrant of arrest.

"Hindi nila ako mahuhuli talaga. Mahuli nila ako, patay (They cannot arrest me. They can catch me when I'm dead)," he said.

He also said that he doesn't want Marcos to be involved in his situation.

Earlier, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque expressed alarm over the impending arrest of Duterte based on an arrest warrant from the ICC.

Roque said an unfazed Duterte vowed that the ICC will “never get him alive.”

The arrest warrant was allegedly issued against Duterte in relation to the ICC investigation of crimes against humanity in the implementation of his war on drugs.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to receive any information regarding the supposed arrest warrant against Duterte.

Marcos, meanwhile, had already reiterated that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC over the Philippines. RGL

