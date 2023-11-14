Davao

Group stands in solidarity for peace in Palestine

HOLD IT HIGH. A participant of the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine” holds up a placard in support of a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel at the Roxas Freedom Park in front of Philippine Red Cross-Davao City Chapter on Sunday afternoon, November 12.
HOLD IT HIGH. A participant of the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine” holds up a placard in support of a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel at the Roxas Freedom Park in front of Philippine Red Cross-Davao City Chapter on Sunday afternoon, November 12. Rojean Grace Patumbon/SunStar Photo

A GROUP of Dabawenyos convened at Roxas Freedom Park, in front of the Philippine Red Cross-Davao City Chapter, for the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine" on Sunday afternoon, November 12.

Chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" echoed through the crowd as various speakers took the stage to articulate their sentiments on the issue.

Filipino-Palestinian Lobna Abu-hamiadan said during a media interview, on Sunday afternoon, November 12, at the Roxas Freedom Park in front of the Philippine Red Cross-Davao Chapter, that she attended the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine" as a representative and the voice of her people.
Filipino-Palestinian Lobna Abu-hamiadan said during a media interview, on Sunday afternoon, November 12, at the Roxas Freedom Park in front of the Philippine Red Cross-Davao Chapter, that she attended the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine" as a representative and the voice of her people.Rojean Grace Patumbon/SunStar Photo

Lobna Abu-hamiadan, a Filipino-Palestinian, spoke during a media interview at the gathering, representing her people and voicing their plight. 

"My people are currently facing ethnic genocide and ethnic cleansing for being born Palestinian and I think we should know that ethnic cleansing and genocide that is being perpetrated by Israel in the term of self-defense," Abu-hamiadan said. 

She said the Palestinian struggle is a longstanding humanitarian issue, tracing back to 1948 when the British mandate facilitated the creation of a Zionist state on Palestinian territory. She urged everyone to research and comprehend the historical context before forming conclusions.

Youth leader Saima Mamalo, in her speech, countered the misconception that the gathering represented terrorism or extremism, emphasizing that they are merely "concerned human beings."

Mamalo recounted the struggles confronted by Palestinians and emphasized the vital role of the Palestinian Revolution Resistance in regaining independence and fundamental human rights. These rights include self-determination, freedom of movement, and even the basic freedom of nutrition and diet, which have been lacking in Gaza for nearly two decades.

She expressed surprise at the larger-than-expected turnout, turning what they thought would be an intimate gathering into a sizable assembly. 

She stressed the importance of conveying the ground reality since mainstream media often controls the narrative, and informing people could potentially lead to meaningful change. RGP

Related stories:

HOLD IT HIGH. A participant of the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine” holds up a placard in support of a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel at the Roxas Freedom Park in front of Philippine Red Cross-Davao City Chapter on Sunday afternoon, November 12.
Davao City holds multicultural prayer rally for peace
HOLD IT HIGH. A participant of the "Solidarity Gathering and Call for Ceasefire, Peace, and Justice in Palestine” holds up a placard in support of a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel at the Roxas Freedom Park in front of Philippine Red Cross-Davao City Chapter on Sunday afternoon, November 12.
Mayor Baste: Everybody is welcome in Davao City
prayer rally
War
Israel
Palestine
Russia
Davao City
Ceasefire
Ukraine
Israel-Palestine conflict
Russia Ukraine War
Israel-Hamas War
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Prayer Rally for Peace
Ukraine-Russia War

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph