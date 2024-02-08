Idis unveils zero-waste policy wishlist to Davao City gov't

The zero waste policy wishlist encompasses five key points.

Firstly, it calls for the Strict Enforcement of the No to Single-Use Plastic (SUP) policy to reduce environmental harm and promote eco-conscious behaviors.

The group advocates for the creation of implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to provide clear guidelines, define measures, timelines, and penalties, and establish mechanisms for public awareness and collaboration with businesses for sustainable alternatives.

Secondly, the wishlist opposes waste-to-energy (WTE) projects, citing their negative impact on the environment and public health.

The group emphasizes the city's commitment to ecological waste management through existing laws and executive orders, such as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003), Clean Air Act (RA 8749), and Executive Order 53. The latter reinforces the city's responsibility to provide an efficient system of solid waste and garbage collection and disposal, promoting a balanced and healthful ecology.

Thirdly, the wishlist proposes the institutionalization of the Clean As You Go (Claygo) Ordinance, encouraging a proactive approach to waste management and sanitation. This ordinance mandates businesses to provide Claygo stations, fostering environmental stewardship and community involvement.

Fourthly, the wishlist advocates for the promotion of recycling, composting, and refilling industries in line with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

The group calls for increased support and incentives for these initiatives.

Lastly, the wishlist addresses the sanitary landfill’s leachate pollution in Matina Pangi River.

The group urges the LGU to enforce stricter protocols, improve landfill wastewater treatment facilities, and conduct comprehensive monitoring of leachate effluents and water quality to address the pollution and foul odor in the river.

Gindon highlighted that the zero-waste policy wishlist was formulated through an interfacing event, aiming to push for a zero-waste Davao City. RGP

