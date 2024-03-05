Intoxicated man stabs horse to death

A 27-YEAR-OLD intoxicated man, identified as Arnel Pin Lingi, stabbed a horse to death in Barangay Dongan Pekong, Matanao, Davao del Sur on Saturday evening, March 2, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao Region reported that Lingi, under the influence of alcohol, committed the crime following an altercation during a drinking spree.

Angered after being allegedly punched, Lingi fatally stabbed a horse he encountered on his way home, using a knife he carried. The horse succumbed to its injuries.

Lingi is set to face charges under the Republic Act (RA) 8485, known as the Animal Welfare Act, for the unlawful killing of the horse. Additionally, he will face charges under RA 9165, the Dangerous Drugs Act, for possessing marijuana.

The Animal Welfare Act, specifically Section 6, deems it "unlawful" to kill or torture animals, including horses, with the stipulation that humane procedures must be followed at all times. RGL

