Japanese ConGen wants to amend travel advisory vs Davao Region, Mindanao

LIKE other governments overseas, the Japanese government has also issued a travel advisory for Mindanao, Davao included, warning its citizens to travel with caution on the island.

During the National Day Reception and 64th Birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at SMX Center in Lanang, Davao City, Consul General of Japan in Davao City Ishikawa Yoshihisa admitted that Japan also issued a strict travel advisory in Mindanao but he has been working to amend it.

"But Japan is most generous compared to other foreign governments like US, Canada, Australia, France, UK, they are more strict," ConGen Yoshihisa said during an interview at the event, citing that their advisories are much lighter than the ones being released by the mentioned governments.

In the Japan travel advisory, all provinces in Davao Region were placed under level 2, while all of the cities were placed under level 1.

Level 1 advises the Japanese to take extra care; Level 2 means to refrain from traveling if non-essential and non-urgent, while Level 3 warns travelers to refrain from traveling at any time.

Yoshihisa admitted that his government issued the travel advisory because of the concept of the public that "Mindanao is dangerous."

He also revealed in his speech during the same event that since last year, he has been receiving feelers from different sectors, including investors, tourists, and students signifying their interest in Davao.

The consul general reiterated his New Year's Message that he is exerting efforts to downgrade the Japanese government’s travel advisory to Japanese nationals traveling to the Mindanao region.

"I want Mindanao to be closer to Japanese citizens and am determined to promote Japan-Mindanao relations in various fields," he said in his New Year's Message posted on January 5, 2024.

"If we succeed in amending the travel advisory, many Japanese companies, investors, tourists, and students will surely come to Mindanao, especially Davao," Yoshihisa said in his speech during the Emperor's birthday.

Meanwhile, Yoshihisa reiterated his priority agenda as Consul General: the first one is the Nikkeijin or the Japanese descendants and the Mindanao peace process.

He said the Japanese descendants are Japan and the Philippines' precious treasures, thus they are putting utmost effort in supporting them.

He added that Japan will remain deeply committed to the peace and development in Mindanao.

In its updated travel advisory, the Australian government advises its citizens to reconsider their need to travel to Eastern Mindanao, where the Davao Region belongs. This means that Davao is under Level 3 of its travel advisory warning Australians that there are serious and potentially life-threatening risks.

"This can make the destination unsafe for tourism and unsuitable for most travellers. This could be due to: an ongoing threat of terrorism or kidnapping; travel disruptions; frequent incidents of violent crime; ongoing civil unrest; widespread disease; other safety risks." CEA

Related stories: